The Uk’s CMA Officially Stops Blocking Activision Blizzard’s Purchase of Blizzard!

Judge Sir Marcus Alexander Smith of the British High Court has officially stopped the UK CMA from blocking Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. This gives the two companies more time to talk about the deal. In April, the UK Competition and Markets Authority made the unexpected decision to block the purchase.

However, after Microsoft’s regulatory win over the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, its regulators and Microsoft have found some common ground. Since then, there have been a lot of quick and confusing steps back. Most recently, the CMA said it would try to make a new decision quickly, thanks to new concessions from Microsoft, before an appeals meeting on July 28 and a deadline on August 29.

This new UK decision backs up what the CMA said by stopping any more legal action so that the two sides can come to an agreement. There are many signs that they will come to an understanding, and once they do, Microsoft will buy Activision Blizzard right away, since the CMA is the only regulator holding them up.

This situation is unusual in a lot of ways, but one thing we haven’t talked about here is how rare it is for the CMA to change its mind as it did in this case. The CMA’s final report on a regulatory issue is its last word. At this point, it’s not clear why the CMA wants to reevaluate the deal so quickly. But saving face is a clear guess.

Its decision was ridiculous and went against every other regulatory assessment of the deal, except for the FTC’s, which was also ridiculous and couldn’t stand up in court. Also, if the two sides can come to an understanding, the CMA can at least say that it got Microsoft to make important changes that will help competitors and/or customers in the UK. In other words, everybody wins.