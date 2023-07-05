How to Change Your Apple Id Email Without Losing Your Information?

We are all aware that the keys to the Apple environment are our Apple IDs. However, what if you want to modify the email address? It is possible to modify your Apple ID email in a few simple steps.

This article will show you how to update your Apple ID’s email address. After updating the email, we will also learn how to update our iCloud information. Our final topic will be how to modify the Apple security notice email.

Is It Possible To Change Your Apple ID Email?

One of the first things that is connected to your Apple ID is your email address. But it is modifiable. Once modified, you can log into all Apple services and apps, including iTunes, iCloud, and App Store, using your new email address.

Your previous purchases and applications will be kept. Just that your new email address, which you have provided, will now be used to link everything.

How To Change the Email of Your Apple ID?

2 minutes are required. We’ll now cover how to update your Apple ID’s email address. You will need to open Apple s Manage My Account page. Then tap on Sign in. Sign in with your Apple ID and password. If you have two-factor authentication set up, you need to enter the code sent to your iPhone to confirm your secure login. If you have two-factor authentication set up, you need to enter the code sent to your iPhone to confirm your secure login. Click on the Apple ID section to change your Apple ID email. Enter the new email address that you want to use. Enter your Apple ID password .Now you will get a verification code in your email. Enter that code and select Done.

Congratulations as well! The email address has been changed in its entirety. You can now use the new email to log into your Apple ID.

How would you update the email address on your iCloud now that you have successfully changed it? Let’s investigate.

1. Open Settings and click on your name in the upper-right corner of the screen.

2. Select “Sign Out” after scrolling to the bottom.

3. When prompted, enter the password for your Apple ID.

4. Now sign in using the new Apple ID email address you created.

After that, syncing your data with iCloud will go without a hitch.

When Should You Change Your Apple ID Email?

There are several circumstances under which you might want a new Apple ID email.

You should stop using your old email address.

There might be some security concerns with your old email account.

You might face issues while logging into your old email (forgotten password, storage full, etc.)

Someone might have access to the old email address so you want to reset your security.

You can now change your email address whenever you wish, no matter the reason.

Wrapping Up

You might need to alter your email address for a variety of reasons. Although you will need a PC setup, changing the email associated with your Apple ID is a rather simple process.

If you have any more questions or concerns about changing your email, do let us know in the comments. We’ll be glad to assist you.